Aspiriant LLC Invests $4.15 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,000. Aspiriant LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,554,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,029 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,703,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,305,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,552,000 after purchasing an additional 222,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,216,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,858,000 after acquiring an additional 728,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,105.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,943,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.77. 1,149,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

