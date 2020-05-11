Aspiriant LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

PEP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.38. 3,590,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.