Aspiriant LLC Purchases 3,215 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $1,139,481,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,632,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,273,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,677,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,367,000 after acquiring an additional 518,754 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,348,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,635,000 after acquiring an additional 216,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.43.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.72. 1,139,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.816 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

