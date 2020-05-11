Aspiriant LLC Purchases 8,819 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 98,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.28. 14,404,864 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89.

