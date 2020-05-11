Aspiriant LLC Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,314,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,880. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.50. The company has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

