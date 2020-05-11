Aspiriant LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,344,111 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.90.

