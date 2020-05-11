Aspiriant LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.49. 4,240,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,744,806. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

