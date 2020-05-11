Aspiriant LLC Sells 3,163 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,140 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 71,564 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.35. 6,722,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,809,185. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.23.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

