Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Associated British Foods to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,180 ($28.68) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded Associated British Foods to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,020 ($39.73) to GBX 2,330 ($30.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,260 ($29.73) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,491.67 ($32.78).

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,724 ($22.68) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,831.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,315.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.88. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,554 ($20.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91).

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 61.80 ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 61.20 ($0.81) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Associated British Foods will post 14942.9991983 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Graham Allan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, for a total transaction of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

