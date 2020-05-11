Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the April 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ASFI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.36. 9,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,192. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. Asta Funding has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Asta Funding had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter.

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the consumer receivables business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and South America. It operates through three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, and Social Security Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment is involved in purchasing, managing, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including judgment receivables, which are accounts where outside attorneys secure judgments directly against the consumer; charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; and semi-performing receivables that are accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators.

