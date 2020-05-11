AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. DZ Bank raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 7,300 ($96.03) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oddo Securities decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,600 ($99.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,450 ($84.85) to GBX 6,690 ($88.00) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 9,500 ($124.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,168.89 ($107.46).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,548 ($112.44) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 5,643 ($74.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,414.36 ($123.84). The company has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,515.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,434.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider Michel Demare purchased 700 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

