Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Atkore International Group worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,336,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,522,000 after buying an additional 1,053,635 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Atkore International Group by 410.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,177,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 947,168 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,210,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 461,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 254,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,475,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,680,000 after purchasing an additional 232,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,090. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.95. Atkore International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.39 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 62.42% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,703.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Atkore International Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atkore International Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Atkore International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atkore International Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

