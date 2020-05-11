ATLANT Market Capitalization Hits $874,391.14 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. ATLANT has a total market cap of $874,391.14 and $282.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.38 or 0.02051091 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00073195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00171125 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT launched on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, OKEx, Exrates, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

