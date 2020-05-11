Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,125,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 18.3% of Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,814 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 629,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $294.23. The stock had a trading volume of 471,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,271. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

