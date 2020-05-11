Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV Invests $2.12 Million in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 1.7% of Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,509,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,265 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after acquiring an additional 910,672 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after purchasing an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,441,468 shares in the company, valued at $15,780,842,613.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $4.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.44. 2,542,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,210. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.74. The company has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

