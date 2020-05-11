Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV Invests $40.48 Million in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 745,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,479,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 32.0% of Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV owned about 0.55% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,935.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.19. 536,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,629. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.09.

