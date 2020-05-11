Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. WP Carey makes up 1.2% of Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in WP Carey by 81.4% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in WP Carey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.07. The company had a trading volume of 34,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,253. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average is $77.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.20%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

