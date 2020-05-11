Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV Purchases New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.1% of Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $77.08. 94,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

