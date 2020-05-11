Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV Takes $3.20 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.5% of Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $113.93. 74,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.