Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) Short Interest Update

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the April 15th total of 17,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFH traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.42. 90,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,334. Atlas Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

