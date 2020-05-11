Atlas Protocol (ATP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $4.37 million and $339,527.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.47 or 0.02188030 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00090725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00174809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.