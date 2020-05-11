Atomic Wallet Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,580.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $1,580.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.20 or 0.02184873 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00090878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00174444 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042459 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,161,187 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

