AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,313. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AtriCure has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,933.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,919,530 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

