AT&T (NYSE:T) Earning Extremely Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about AT&T (NYSE:T) has trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AT&T earned a news impact score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted AT&T’s ranking:

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.51. 15,988,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,035,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $213.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra reduced their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

