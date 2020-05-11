Auctus Price Reaches $0.0070 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Auctus has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a market cap of $459,704.72 and $1,492.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.02163049 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00090165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00174828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,229,426 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

