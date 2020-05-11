AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 241,700 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the April 15th total of 369,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after acquiring an additional 41,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at $27,142,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 394,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 58,627 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 182,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at $4,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AudioCodes stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $34.20. 1,413,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $999.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.01 and a beta of 0.66. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.01%.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

