Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $17.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.41. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 38,941.82% and a negative return on equity of 46.84%. Analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.