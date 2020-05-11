Aurora Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $344,715.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Aurora token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Bitinka.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044508 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.66 or 0.03703025 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00056597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00031839 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001843 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011570 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

