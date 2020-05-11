Auroracoin (AUR) Market Cap Achieves $1.11 Million

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0612 or 0.00000707 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, ISX and Cryptopia. In the last week, Auroracoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Auroracoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028171 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003259 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00035289 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,781.36 or 1.01408379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000577 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00079034 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000725 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, ISX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

