Avacta Group’s (AVCT) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of AVCT traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 120 ($1.58). The stock had a trading volume of 4,013,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,964. Avacta Group has a 52 week low of GBX 12.62 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 121.90 ($1.60). The firm has a market cap of $235.02 million and a P/E ratio of -12.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.01.

Get Avacta Group alerts:

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.