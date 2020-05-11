Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Down 94.6% in April

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AWX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,752. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.62% of Avalon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

