Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 7,793 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $25,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average is $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $148.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

