Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.08% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $28,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.7% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.33.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,984 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,582 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.36. 2,083,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,026. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.45. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

