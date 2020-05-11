Avalon Investment & Advisory Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169,041 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.10% of Phillips 66 worth $23,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $76.67. 3,441,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,016. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

