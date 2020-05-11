Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Posts Earnings Results

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($7.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($7.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.20 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Avaya updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.75. 11,571,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,574. Avaya has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $997.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avaya in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other Avaya news, CAO Shefali A. Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

