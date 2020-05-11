Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Update

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AVNW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aviat Networks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Aviat Networks worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.