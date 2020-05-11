Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Purchases $276,613.98 in Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Christian Asmar purchased 46,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $276,613.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christian Asmar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avid Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, May 5th, Christian Asmar purchased 29,492 shares of Avid Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $176,362.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $5.80. 668,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,851. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $258.27 million, a PE ratio of 193.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). Avid Technology had a net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $86.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 190,167 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 60,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 18,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

AVID has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Avid Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.