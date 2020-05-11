Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) CEO Robert A. Eckel Purchases 15,000 Shares

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) CEO Robert A. Eckel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $47,550.00.

NASDAQ AWRE traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.17. 94,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,350. Aware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $59.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 80.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,804,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the quarter. Aware accounts for about 8.1% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 8.38% of Aware worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

