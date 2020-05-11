AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

OTCMKTS AXAHY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,631. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. AXA has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.13.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

