Axe Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $2.65 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axe has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002397 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000605 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000969 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

