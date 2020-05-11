Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Up 154.9% in April

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 154.9% from the April 15th total of 396,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Axis Capital from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

NYSE AXS traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $39.38. 673,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.84. Axis Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,969.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.73%. Axis Capital’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axis Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.08%.

In other Axis Capital news, CEO Albert Benchimol purchased 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Butt purchased 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.49 per share, with a total value of $250,502.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 986,922 shares in the company, valued at $42,921,237.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $435,902 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Axis Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

