Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the April 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AZRE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 32,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,458. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 0.33.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 38.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,763 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,155 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

