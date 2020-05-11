AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the April 15th total of 58,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 261,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 303,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 239,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZRX traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $0.81. 319,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,373. AzurRx BioPharma has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82.

AZRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

