B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 140.4% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded B Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

NASDAQ BCOM traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $1.45. 9,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,642. The company has a market cap of $48.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. B Communications has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of B Communications by 30.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of B Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of B Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

