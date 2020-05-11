B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CSG Systems International in a report issued on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. B. Riley also issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $227.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.77 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSGS. BidaskClub upgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $47.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.91. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $58.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,512,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after purchasing an additional 104,300 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CSG Systems International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,719,000 after acquiring an additional 218,487 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 612,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 268,199 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 291,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 48,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CSG Systems International by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 45,567 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CSG Systems International news, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 30,000 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $1,556,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,197,906.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 4,653 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $225,623.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,366.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

