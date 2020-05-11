B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARWR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,073.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 862,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

