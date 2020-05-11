B. Riley Weighs in on Tutor Perini Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Tutor Perini in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 7.80%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $429.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $19.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 41,354 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 205,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 115,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.