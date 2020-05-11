Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Up 103.4% in April

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 103.4% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BTN traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.49. 46,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,301. Ballantyne Strong has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.26% of Ballantyne Strong worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

