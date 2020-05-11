Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.7% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 37,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,041,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,684,000 after buying an additional 313,988 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 64,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 18,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $22.77. 35,680,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,506,900. The stock has a market cap of $196.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

