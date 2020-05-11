Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Bank of SC news, Director Charles G. Lane acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $26,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,214.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard W. Hutson, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $112,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,615 shares of company stock worth $118,575 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of SC stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,938 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Bank of SC at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKSC traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $16.30. 6,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,935. Bank of SC has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of SC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Bank of SC Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

